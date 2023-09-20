Udhayanidhi targets BJP again; accuses party of insulting President Murmu

Reiterating that DMK was founded to “alienate” Sanatana Dharma, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the best example of the code of principles was not inviting President Draupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament and its first sitting because she is a “widow” and “belonged to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community.”
In his speech at an event in Madurai, Udhay said his statement that the principles of Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated just like “Dengue, Malaria, and Covid” was twisted by the BJP by spreading “fake news” that he called for a genocide. The DMK leader was responding to a statement made by former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raja questioning the party for not responding to BJP state unit chief K Annamalai’s remarks on Dravidian legend C N Annadurai.
Udhay clarified that DMK did respond to Annamalai’s “false” statement on Annadurai apologizing after freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar pointed out his speech on Hinduism. Quoting Annadurai’s repeated statements on Sanatana Dharma, the DMK leader asked will Raju muster the courage to read them in public like he did.
“People fixed the rate for my head. I will never be bothered about such things. DMK was founded on the principles of eradicating Sanatanam, and we will not rest until we are done with our goal. Many people ask me what Sanatanam is. I will explain it simply with one example,” Udhay said.
A new Parliament building was constructed at a cost of Rs 800 crore and the BJP government invited heads of Tamil Shaivite mutts from Tamil Nadu for the inaugural event.
“What is the connection between the mutt heads and Parliament? Parliament is a place where people’s representatives discuss people’s problems. But the first citizen of India, Draupadi Murmu, was not invited. Why? Because she belongs to a tribal community and she is a widow,” Udhay said.
“On Tuesday, while introducing the Women’s Reservation Bill, the BJP invited film actors and others, but not the President of India. Why so? This is Sanatanam. This is what we are fighting against. We believe that everyone is equal,” the DMK youth wing chief added.