<p>Days after he was appointed as the party’s election in-charge for six assembly constituencies, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> sprung a surprise on Tuesday by stepping down from the responsibility citing his father’s ill-health. </p><p>Though Annamalai said he has declined the responsibility of election work as he is not in a position to travel since he has to be in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coimbatore">Coimbatore</a> to tend to his father, sources said the former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer was upset with the state leadership for confining him to six seats. </p><p>Annamalai, who has been feeling sidelined ever since he stepped down as the state chief to facilitate BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK, was brought to center stage by the Central leadership in December to bring back AMMK’s T T V Dhinakaran into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-democratic-alliance">National Democratic Alliance</a> (NDA). </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK to begin seat-sharing talks with allies next week, hopes to bring in more partners.<p>He had been keeping away from participating in events organized by the state unit and was also disappointed with the way the BJP was dealing with AIADMK. Annamalai, who is seen as the most popular leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP, has been hogging the limelight in almost all events attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. </p><p>Annamalai, who took both Dravidian parties head on, is also believed to be upset with the BJP leadership’s soft approach towards the AIADMK. </p><p>“It was not fair to ask him to oversee election work in just six assembly seats. He should be used extensively across the state,” a senior BJP leader told <em>DH</em>. Another leader said the state leadership does not know how to utilize the services of leaders like Annamalai, who has a significant following among the BJP cadres in the state.</p><p>State BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran had last week appointed Annamalai as the election in-charge for Karaikudi, Singanallur, Srivaikuntam, Virugambakkam, Madurai (South), and Padmanabhapuram assembly constituencies. </p><p>“I have conveyed to the High Command that I won’t be able to carry out my responsibilities. My father is unwell and I have to tend to him. That is my first priority. I won’t be able to travel much…that’s why you will see me often in Coimbatore,” Annamalai said on Tuesday. </p><p>However, the senior leader said he was prepared to campaign for the party and alliance candidates in the run up to the April-May elections. He also evaded a direct reply to a question on whether he would contest the assembly polls, saying he will have to first talk to the leadership on the issue before taking a decision.</p>