<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year-old woman and her male friend were allegedly assaulted by a group of locals in an act of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/moral-policing">moral policing</a> at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kochi">Kochi</a>.</p><p>The incident that took place on January 29 came out the other day only after the woman insisted on stringent action against the accused.</p><p>The police denied allegations that they tried to settle the case. A case was registered on the next day itself and nine people were booked. Serious sections including Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault against woman with intent to outrage her modesty were invoked.</p>.Karnataka: Tattoo artist assaulted, injured after shot with air gun in Udupi.<p>However, a counter case was also registered on the basis of the complaint of the accused that the woman and her friend assaulted them.</p><p>The woman hailing from Kollam was working in Kochi and was staying at a paying guest accommodation at Thiruvaniyoor near Chottanikkara. </p><p>The accused abused and assaulted the woman and her male friend while the latter came to drop her after work by around 10.30 pm. The woman also complained that the accused threatened an autorickshaw driver from taking them to hospital.</p>