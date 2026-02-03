<p>Oakley, in collaboration with Meta , on Tuesday (February 3), launched the new line of Vanguard <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/ray-ban-meta-gen-2-ai-glasses-launched-in-india-3818342">smart AI glasses </a>in India.</p><p>It is tailor-made for high-intensity sports. It flaunts a high-resolution camera and comes integrated with fitness apps and immersive audio to enhance workouts experience at the gym and outdoors.</p><p>Oakley Meta Vanguard’s wraparound design features Oakley PRIZM Lens technology, specifically designed to block out sun, wind, and dust.</p>.Google to bring new anti-theft features to Android phones soon.<p>The new glasses feature Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system and come with three replaceable nose pads, including a low- and high-bridge fit for a secure and customised feel. And they’re optimised to wear with cycling helmets and hats. These glasses also feature water-resistant frames with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.</p><p>Also, Meta AI on Oakley Vanguard can sync with Garmin and other top fitness apps. Users can track progress, stay focused on their targets for the day, and even get performance summaries within the Meta AI app. Users can even interact with Meta AI and ask queries. He/she just has to ask, 'Hey Meta, what’s my heart rate?' or 'Hey Meta, how am I doing?' It will offer real-time insights on the workouts.</p>.<p>The glasses can also light up the status LED in peripheral vision, allowing users to see at a glance if they’re on target for metrics like heart rate or pace, without needing to look down or break the momentum.</p><p>On the sides, it houses open-ear speakers, which are touted to be the most powerful speakers on our AI glasses yet. It is said to be six decibels louder than Oakley Meta HSTN.</p><p>Furthermore, it can capture video in up to 3K resolution and has a centred 12-megapixel camera with a 122-degree wide-angle lens.</p><p>With high-resolution camera, it allows user to capture record-setting rides from their own perspective, completely hands-free. New capture modes like slow motion, hyperlapse, and adjustable video stabilisation let athletes document adventures in creative ways and share them on social media platforms with less hassle.</p><p>It also comes with several India-specific features, such as Hindi support. Users can now select Hindi as their preferred language in the Meta AI app settings. This update allows users to ask questions, get information, take photos and videos, answer calls and texts, and control media; all in Hindi.</p>.<p>Further, the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meta">Meta</a> AI offers hands-free voice interactions and Hindi language support to UPI Lite payments. With just voice commands, users can complete a transaction. However, it is limited to Rs 1000 per transaction and a maximum of Rs 4,000 per day.</p><p>Also, it boasts of the Celebrity AI Voice of Deepika Padukone. Meta AI will be able to respond to any user queries in the actor's voice. </p>.Meta AI glasses now support Kannada, Telugu in India.<p>With a full charge, Oakley Meta Vanguard can last for nine hours, or up to six hours of continuous music playback, just enough to last through a marathon. The glasses come with a charging case that can provide an additional 36 hours of charge.</p><p>It also supports fast charging. With just 20 minutes of charging, it can reach the 50 per cent mark.</p><p>Oakley Meta Vanguard is priced at Rs 52,300. All the colour variants-- Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZMTM 24K, Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Black, Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZMTM Road and Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire are available at LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut e-store and across leading optical and sunglass stores in India.</p>.Meta brings lockdown-style security feature to WhatsApp against sophisticated cyber attacks; here's how it works .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>