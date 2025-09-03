Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

US tariffs: What is PM Modi going to do for Tamil Nadu's western region, asks DMK

Murasoli also referred to Tiruppur hosiery trade unions' demand seeking steps on a war footing to protect the industry and workers.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 08:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 08:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduPM ModiDMKIndian politcs

Follow us on :

Follow Us