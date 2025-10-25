<p>Bengaluru: Deputy CM and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar held a "Conversation with Citizens" as part of the "Bengaluru Nadige" campaign on Saturday, October 25. He was directly addressing public grievances at Gandhi Park in Bharat Nagar, Herohalli, under the Yeshwantpur assembly constituency under Bengaluru West Municipal Corporation. </p><p>The Deputy CM, accompanied by local MLA ST Somashekar, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, listened to the concerns raised by residents.</p><p>The interaction saw Shivakumar take an immediate stand against land encroachment. When a resident, Ramesh Gowda, complained about an acre of land being encroached upon and shelters constructed in the Mallathahalli lake area, Shivakumar instructed officials on stage to "mercilessly vacate the encroachers within a week."</p><p>Residents highlighted the acute lack of public transport. Deepa, a Bharat Nagar 2nd Phase resident, lamented the sparse BMTC bus service, resulting in overcrowded buses and challenging daily commutes. The demand for feeder buses to provide last-mile metro connectivity was strongly voiced, with citizens calling for equal facilities compared to tech-hub areas like HSR Layout. The poor state of Dwarakavasa road, repeatedly dug up for utility lines, was another key issue. Responding to the requests for better sports facilities, Shivakumar noted the needs for a running track, shuttle court, and volleyball court in the area.</p>.DyCM DK Shivakumar promises completion of long-delayed Ejipura flyover by June 2026.<p>Later, speaking to the media, the DyCM announced plans for a new 117 km road parallel to Nice Road, affirming that land losers will be compensated despite potential litigation obstacles. Regarding the Bharat Nagar area, which he noted developed only about 25 years ago, he acknowledged the lack of public facilities for the majority middle-class residents and promised to hold a separate, dedicated grievance meeting soon.</p><p>He also addressed critics opposing infrastructure projects like the tunnel road and plans near Lalbagh, stating "I am least bothered. I know that they don’t want the government to flourish. I will do my duty " he said. Regarding Lalbagh‘s protection and its historical significance. He said historical places like Mumbai, Delhi are being dug up for the same project."Criticism will die. Work will live on," he asserted.</p><p>Furthermore, he highlighted that the conversion of B Khata to A Khata property documents was a planned sixth guarantee aimed at assisting citizens in accessing future benefits like bank loans.</p>