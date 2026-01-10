Menu
'We will win over 200 Assembly constituencies': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Stalin said the cadres had the same level of commitment even today. Considering it, he had already said that his party-led alliance would win not less than 200 seats.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 13:28 IST
Published 10 January 2026, 13:28 IST
