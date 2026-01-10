<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said his party-led alliance would win well over 200 constituencies out of the total 234 segments in the Assembly polls due by March-April this year.</p><p>Addressing a harvest festival 'Pongal' event here, Stalin said people from various parties, and even those who may be in the BJP, say that no one can work like the DMK cadres.</p><p>When the DMK formed the government in 1967 under the leadership of party founder CN Annadurai, Congress veteran M Bhaktavatsalam had spoken about the work of the DMK cadres.</p><p>The Congress leader, who had been the chief minister between 1963 and 1967, had said that a DMK man might have had only a single cup of tea, but he would work tirelessly and such a commitment was matchless.</p>.Censor board becomes new weapon of BJP govt at Centre: CM M K Stalin.<p>Stalin said the cadres had the same level of commitment even today. Considering it, he had already said that his party-led alliance would win not less than 200 seats.</p><p>However, in view of the government's solid work, Stalin said he has gained the confidence that the DMK-led alliance will surpass even 200 constituencies.</p><p>The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats.</p><p>He said: "With that confidence, we are celebrating the Pongal festival. At this time of celebrating Pongal, I convey my Pongal greetings to all of you, and let us resolve and pledge to achieve a massive victory in the upcoming election."</p>