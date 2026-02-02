Tariffs reduced from 25% to 18%: PM Modi, Trump announce India-US trade pact
In a statement on X, he thanked the US President on 'behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India' for the announcement, a result of discussions between the two leaders amid the backdrop of Trump levying 25 per cent tariffs on India.
Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.