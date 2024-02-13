Tear gas instead of MSP: Rahul targets BJP as farmers hold protest

Ambikapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged the BJP-led Central government was using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Addressing a gathering as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ambikapur, Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using GST and demonetisation as weapons to ruin small businessmen in the country.