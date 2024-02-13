JOIN US
Homeindia

Tear gas instead of MSP: Rahul targets BJP as farmers hold protest

Last Updated 13 February 2024, 12:12 IST

Ambikapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged the BJP-led Central government was using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Addressing a gathering as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ambikapur, Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using GST and demonetisation as weapons to ruin small businessmen in the country.

"The BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions (on agriculture and farmers)," he said.

(Published 13 February 2024, 12:12 IST)
