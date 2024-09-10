Tejashwi backs Rahul Gandhi, says those who boasted 400-plus seats got only 240

Yadav said, "It is no secret that central investigating agencies are let loose on opponents of the BJP. On the other hand, as we have seen in Maharashtra, a tie-up with the ruling party at the Centre washes away all past sins."

The allusion was to Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, who split the NCP headed by uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the NDA government in the western state days after being accused of corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.