19 killed, several injured as tipper lorry collides with RTC bus in Telangana

<p>Hyderabad: In a devastating road accident in Chevalla, Telangana, 19 people, including a 10-month-old baby, were killed when a Telangana RTC bus was hit head-on by an overspeeding tipper lorry loaded with gravel on Monday.</p><p>The accident occurred around 6:15 am, barely an hour and a half after the bus began its journey from Tandur in Vikarabad district towards Hyderabad on National Highway 163.</p><p>The bus, reportedly carrying around 70 passengers, was struck with tremendous force when the tipper, coming from the opposite direction, veered sharply to the right while overtaking vehicles at high speed.</p><p>Both drivers and 17 passengers died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty confirmed that the collision occurred due to the reckless driving of the tipper, which was heavily loaded with gravel.</p><p>Eyewitnesses recounted that the lorry was overtaking multiple vehicles before it suddenly lost control and rammed directly into the RTC bus, causing devastating impact and extensive damage.</p><p>Bus conductor K Radha ,45 described how the accident unfolded, saying that events transpired too quickly for anyone to realize what was happening. According to Radha, the fast-approaching tipper lorry hit the bus before anyone could react, even though the bus driver attempted to avoid collision by pulling the bus off the road.</p><p>She recounted that just moments before the crash, she had issued a ticket to a passenger at Chittempalli, and then the tragedy struck without warning. The bus was carrying 70 passengers, including students, police constables, and employees. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said that 24 people are receiving treatment at various hospitals, with five in critical condition.</p><p>Based on Radha's complaint, Chevella police registered a case against the tipper driver Akash Kambli, 24, under Section 106(1) of the BNS.</p><p>The accident took place near Mirjaguda, Chevella mandal, when the TGS RTC bus from Tandur depot was hit by the tipper lorry loaded with gravel. The collision resulted in the tipper's heavy load toppling over the bus, trapping many passengers beneath.</p><p>"The bus we were traveling in was moving slowly. The tipper came speeding toward us. Noticing this, our bus driver steered the bus off the road. Still, the tipper crashed into us. Just near Chittempalli, I had given a ticket to a passenger. We had just sat down, and then the accident happened. It all happened so fast that nobody even realized what was going on. Several police officers boarded the bus to go to the city. Along with passengers, employees and students were also traveling," said conductor Radha, who has been undergoing treatment at the hospital.</p><p>Among the dead was the bus driver Dastagiri. The bus was so damaged that every part, especially the entire front section, was totally mangled and twisted. Gravel could be seen scattered throughout the bus. Since it was Monday morning, it is regular practice for many to take either a train or bus to go to Hyderabad for work. They generally return to their respective places along the Tandur route on weekends and go back to Hyderabad on Monday mornings for work.</p><p>For drivers like Akash Kambli, it is a usual route to transport gravel from the crusher units in Lakkadaram to Manneguda in Vikarabad, where gravel is sold in a wholesale market.</p><p>"Akash has been doing labor work before joining as a driver. He has been driving a tipper for a long time and is an expert at it," tipper driver Akash's brother told DH.</p>