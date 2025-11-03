Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

19 killed, several injured as tipper lorry collides with RTC bus in Telangana

The accident occurred around 6:15 am, barely an hour and a half after the bus began its journey from Tandur in Vikarabad district towards Hyderabad on National Highway 163.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 03:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 03:55 IST
India NewsTelanganaAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us