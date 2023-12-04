2 pilots killed in trainer aircraft crash in Telangana

Hyderabad: A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force with two officers on board crashed in Medak district of Telangana on Monday morning, according to the police.
The incident occurred in Toopran mandal of the district, they said adding a trainer and a trainee pilot were inside the aircraft while it crashed. Both died in the crash.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed anguish over the incident saying "Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."
The aircraft took off from Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here, a senior police official told PTI.
The IAF in a statement said earlier, "One Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad."
"It is with deep regret that lAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries.No damage to any civil life or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.