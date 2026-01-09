<p>Hyderabad: In a coordinated special operation, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) deployed 18 teams across Telangana primarily in and around Hyderabad to arrest 34 cyber offenders on Friday. Among them were 24 individuals accused of repeated Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) offenses, along with 10 mule account holders involved in multiple cyber frauds within and outside the state.</p><p>These 24 repeat offenders had uploaded, stored, and circulated sexually explicit content involving minors. They were linked to 91 cyber tipline complaints, which led to 24 FIRs under Section 67-B of the IT Act and 15 under the POCSO Act at TGCSB Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPSs) statewide.</p><p>The suspects, aged 18 to 48 and mostly from working- and middle-class backgrounds including one state government employee possessed material primarily featuring foreign victims aged 4 to 14, with nearly 90% involving girl children.</p>.Telangana govt issues notice to Maulana Azad varsity over unused land; BJP, BRS criticise move.<p>The Child Protection Unit (CPU), established within TGCSB in collaboration with India Child Protection (ICP) in February 2025, proactively monitors, detects, and acts on CSEAM content circulating online. TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said that the CPU serves as the nodal agency for CSEAM complaints, including Cyber Tipline reports, Child Pornography and Rape/Gang Rape (CPRGR) cases via the NCRP portal, and the Case Management Tool (CMT) of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The unit also patrols social media, the deep web, and the dark web. Since its launch, processing of online CSEAM tipline reports has surged.</p><p><strong>Minor girl rescued, offender arrested</strong></p><p>While analyzing CSEAM tipline evidence, in one case TGCSB's CPU identified content suspected to be locally produced. Using clues like the victim's age, background, clothing, features, and language, officers conducted a thorough investigation and field operation. They arrested the accused and rescued the minor girl victim, who was then counselled along with her parents.</p><p>The accused, Kandhada Srikanth, 24, from Rajendranagar, works as a security guard at G2 Security Solutions. He previously worked as a housekeeping boy at COLOR Health and Glow in Hyderguda, where he abused the girl, recorded the act, and uploaded it to Google Drive for viewing and circulation. The crime had gone undetected, with the parents unaware of the abuse by a known person, until TGCSB intervened. In another case, a government employee, a Junior Assistant in the Irrigation Department, was arrested in Nizamabad as a repeat offender linked to three online CSEAM tipline cases.</p><p><strong>Mule accounts cracked down</strong></p><p>In a parallel crackdown on mule bank accounts from Telangana, TGCSB arrested 10 holders for enabling cyber frauds. These arrests tied to eight cases at four CCPSs Headquarters, Warangal, Ramagundam, and Karimnagar and revealed 37 crime links across India, including 14 in Telangana worth Rs 26 crores.</p><p>Since September 2024, TGCSB has run three inter-state and four intra-state special operations. In 2025 alone, the bureau conducted four major drives. Overall, Telangana police arrested about 1,689 cybercrime suspects that year, with TGCSB accounting for roughly 277 through its seven CCPSs—including 167 via special operations and the rest through routine enforcement.</p>