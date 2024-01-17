Adani to invest Rs 12,400 cr in data centre, energy projects in Telangana

The conglomerate's Ambuja Cements will put in Rs 1,400 crore to build 6 million tonne a year (MTPA) cement plant and Adani Defence and Aerospace will invest another Rs 1,000 crore to set up counter drone and missile facilities.

"The Adani portfolio of companies, one of the world's largest infrastructure conglomerates, and the Government of Telangana signed four MoUs for investment of over Rs 12,400 crore, at the World Economic Forum 2024," it said in a statement.

"These MoUs will help build the foundations for economic growth of Telangana that is green, sustainable, inclusive, and transformative."

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) will set up a 100 MW data centre, which would be powered by renewable energy, over the coming 5-7 years. It will work closely with local MSMEs and startups to develop a globally competent supplier base for the project, which will provide employment, both direct and indirect, to 600 people.