All eyes on Telangana Raj Bhavan as ACB seeks nod to prosecute K T Rama Rao

A case is pending against the BRS chief working president in connection with alleged financial irregularities while conducting Formula E races in Hyderabad.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 14:19 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 14:19 IST
India NewsTelanganaKT Rama RaoRaj BhavanFormula E

