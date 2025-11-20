<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MLC, B Mahesh Goud and civil society activists have condemned the alleged killing of Maoists in purported fake encounters by the BJP-led union government, during a roundtable meeting held at Makdoom Bhavan, Himayatnagar of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> on Thursday.</p><p>Mahesh Kumar Goud, strongly criticised the use of what he described as 'fake encounters' to eliminate Maoist leaders. </p><p>“We categorically denounce these staged encounters. We respect the sacrifices made by leaders like Hidma, Keshav Rao alias Ganapathi and others, who laid down their lives for the common people,” Goud said.</p>.Congress government is preoccupied with internal power struggles: BJP's Vijayendra.<p>The roundtable, attended by CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, MLC Kodandaram, former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy, Professor Haragopal, Vimala, Chalapathi Rao, Govardhan, Hanumesh, ET Narasimha and other noted figures, called for the rejection of violence from all sides. </p><p>“We oppose violence whether it comes from the State or from Maoists,” said Goud. He accused the BJP government of adopting an elimination process targeting dissenters and activists.</p><p>The TPCC chief, sharing his personal experiences, said “I myself am a victim of Naxalite violence, but the Congress party does not endorse violence as a means to political ends.” He also highlighted the tendency to brand those who speak out on contentious issues such as Kagar as traitors.</p>.'Congress placing vote-bank politics above national interest': BJP on Imran Masood's remark on Umar Nabi.<p>Participants alleged that people wishing to reintegrate into mainstream society are facing retaliation, losing everything in the process. Goud criticised Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> and Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> for prioritizing power above all else, claiming that the current regime is distancing itself from the public.</p><p>The meeting also voiced concerns over the central government's efforts to privatize profitable state-run enterprises and transfer forest and mineral resources to corporate entities. “There is a clear attempt to destroy left-leaning parties by exploiting religious and communal sentiments,” Goud said.</p>