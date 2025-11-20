Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Andhra maoist killing | Congress, civil society condemn 'fake encounters'

Mahesh Kumar Goud, strongly criticised the use of what he described as 'fake encounters' to eliminate Maoist leaders.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 13:44 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsCongress TelanganaMaoist

Follow us on :

Follow Us