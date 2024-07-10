Anusuya to Anukathir: In a first, Centre approves request of IRS officer to change gender from female to male

In a first-ever case in the history of India's civil services, a female IRS officer who was posted as a joint commissioner in the Chief Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad, has requested the authorities to change her gender and be regarded as a male.

The request was made by M Anusuya, who submitted a petition to the Ministry of Finance, requesting approval to change her name to M Anukathi Surya.

According to a report by the CNBC TV18, the request dated July 9 states, "Ms M Anusuya, IRS (C&IT: 2013) [Employee Code: 4623, DOB: 20.10.1988] presently posted as Joint Commissioner in 0/o Chief Commissioner (AR), CESTAT, Hyderabad has requested for change of her name from Ms M Anusuya to Mr M Anukathir Surya and Gender from Female to Male."

The ministry said that the officer's request has been considered and approved.

According to the CNBC report, the order from the ministry over the request said, "The request of Ms M Anusuya has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as ‘Mr M Anukathir Surya’ in all official records."

The order also stated that the decision was taken with the 'approval of the competent authority'.