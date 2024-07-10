Anusuya to Anukathir: In a first, Centre approves request of IRS officer to change gender from female to male

In a first-ever case in the history of India's civil services, a female IRS officer who was posted as a joint commissioner in the Chief Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad, has requested the authorities to change her gender and be regarded as a male.
The request was made by M Anusuya, who submitted a petition to the Ministry of Finance, requesting approval to change her name to M Anukathi Surya.
According to a report by the CNBC TV18, the request dated July 9 states, "Ms M Anusuya, IRS (C&IT: 2013) [Employee Code: 4623, DOB: 20.10.1988] presently posted as Joint Commissioner in 0/o Chief Commissioner (AR), CESTAT, Hyderabad has requested for change of her name from Ms M Anusuya to Mr M Anukathir Surya and Gender from Female to Male."
The ministry said that the officer's request has been considered and approved.
According to the CNBC report, the order from the ministry over the request said, "The request of Ms M Anusuya has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as ‘Mr M Anukathir Surya’ in all official records."
The order also stated that the decision was taken with the 'approval of the competent authority'.
According to the report of the publication, another senior IRS officer of the ministry said, "This is a significant development, highlighting progress in the recognition and acceptance of gender identity within the Indian Civil Services. The approval by the ministry of finance sets a precedent for inclusivity and support for transgender individuals in government positions."
Officers of the ministry said that this decision can help in making more inclusive policies and reduce feudal practices across India.
According to the CNBC report, another senior RIS official said, "This is pathbreaking order, we are all proud of the officer and also our ministry."
According to the publication's report, the order was marked to the Chief Commissioner (AR), Customs, Excise, Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, and all Principal Chief Commissioners/ Pr Directors General under the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).
According to Anukathir's LinkedIn profile, he completed his bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication in May 2010.
He completed his PG diploma from the National Law Institute University of Bhopal in 2023.
He started his career as an Assistant Commissioner in Chennai in December 2013 and got promoted as Deputy Commissioner in April 2018.
Published 10 July 2024, 07:31 IST