Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

As EC grants permission, Telangana Cabinet to hold meeting on May 20

The meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held at 3 pm on Monday at the Cabinet Meeting hall in B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 16:04 IST
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 16:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will hold its cabinet meeting here on May 20 as the Election Commission has given its permission, after previously denying sanction for the meeting that was to be held on Saturday, official sources said.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held at 3 pm on Monday at the Cabinet Meeting hall in B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

Though it was scheduled for Saturday, the meeting could not be held as the EC did not give its nod in view of the poll code.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, who waited for the green light from the EC till 7 PM on Saturday to conduct the meeting, left the Secretariat as the EC did not grant permission.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2024, 16:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaECA Revanth Reddy

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT