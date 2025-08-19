Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

B Sudershan Reddy, oppn's VP pick, is a champion of human rights and judicial independence

Following his retirement, he has remained actively engaged in social issues, collaborating with various public organisations based in Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 12:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 12:05 IST
India NewsTelanganavice president

Follow us on :

Follow Us