Battling for survival, BRS to study other regional parties

"Each regional party has a different structure. We have completed 24 years. This is the first time we are sitting in opposition. It's a new role. For the first 14 years, our party was synonymous with the fight for statehood. Last ten years, we were in power. We also have to learn, unlearn, adopt and make a fresh beginning. After studying those parties and experiences, we will start new committees, launch a new membership drive and undertake all other necessary tasks. We already have committees, but wherever new committees are required and if there are any gaps that have to be filled, it will be done after these visits," said KTR.