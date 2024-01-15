JOIN US
india telangana

BJP moves key Rajasthan organisation leader to Telangana with eye on Lok Sabha polls

15 January 2024

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday appointed Chandrashekhar, a key organisation leader in the party's Rajasthan unit, as the general secretary (organisation) in Telangana, where the saffron party is looking to make gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The appointment was announced by the BJP in a statement here.

Chandrashekhar, whose organisational skills have drawn praise from several senior party leaders, had recently met BJP president J P Nadda and sought a new assignment after the party's return to power in Rajasthan in the recent assembly polls. He is from the RSS.

The BJP had won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 polls and is now looking at a different set of challenges after the Congress recently surged to power in the state, defeating the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The BJP is, however, hopeful of putting up a good show in the Lok Sabha elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent visit to the state had set a target of winning 10 seats for the party.

(Published 15 January 2024, 16:01 IST)
