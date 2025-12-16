<p>Hyderabad: The father-son duo Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24) involved in the Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, Australia, have roots in Hyderabad in Telangana. </p><p>Intelligence agencies have traced Sajid Akram’s extended family to the city’s Mehdipatnam area, from where he had migrated to Australia nearly 27-years-ago on a student visa. Sources said Sajid had visited Hyderabad seven times since settling abroad. Though two of his brothers and other family members continue to live in the city, relatives reportedly told intelligence agencies that Sajid had largely severed contact with them.</p><p>A mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney on Sunday by two perpetrators during a public Hanukkah celebration resulted in the deaths of 15 people and one of the two attackers. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack by the Australian Police/Government. Reports indicate that the attackers were inspired by ISIS ideology. Further investigation in this regard is being carried out by Australian authorities.</p>.3 Indian students among those injured in Australia’s Bondi Beach attack .<p>Sajid Akram is originally from Hyderabad, India. He completed his B.Com degree in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment, approximately 27 years ago, in November 1998. He subsequently married Ms. Venera Grosso, a European origin woman before settling permanently in Australia. They have one son, Naveed, one of the two attackers and one daughter, said a senior official of the Telangana police. Sajid Akram carries an Indian passport as on date and his son Naveed Akram and daughter were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.</p><p>As per information available from his relatives in India, Sajid Akram had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad over the past 27 years. He visited India on six occasions after migrating to Australia, primarily for family-related reasons such as property matters and visits to his elderly parents. It is understood that he did not travel to India even at the time of his father’s demise.</p><p>The family members when approached by Telangana police have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation. The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana, said the official.</p><p>Telangana Police has no adverse record against Sajid Akram during his stay in India prior to his departure in 1998. “Telangana Police remains committed to cooperating with central agencies and other counterparts, as and when required, and urges the public and media to avoid speculation or attribution without verified facts,” said a statement from Telangana police.</p>