BRS delegation led by KTR meets Governor Radhakrishnan regarding Congress' 'unfulfilled promises'

Hyderabad: Stung by defections, opposition BRS on Saturday knocked the doors of Raj Bhavan. Since last year's assembly elections, 10 of the 38 MLAs have shifted sides and joined Congress. On Saturday, a delegation of BRS MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders, led by party working President K T Rama Rao, met with Governor C P Radhakrishnan to lodge a complaint regarding party defections and the unfulfilled promises made by the Congress to unemployed youth.

KTR said, "We brought to the Governor's attention the ongoing attacks on the constitution in Telangana, along with other critical issues. Our party MLAs, MLCs, and available leaders met with the governor to discuss how the Congress party has blatantly ignored its promises to the unemployed youth and students. We detailed their announcements and promises concerning 2 lakh jobs and the job calendar."

"We informed the governor about their failure to increase the number of posts for Groups 1, 2, and 3, as promised. Additionally, we explained the repressive atmosphere created by the Congress through the coercion, suppression, arrests, and false cases against students who demand the implementation of these promises," he added.

KTR also said that the delegation had also highlighted incidents like the lathi charge at City Central Library and attacks on OU students, which mirror the suppressive tactics used during the movement days, now being repeated by the Congress government.

"The Governor responded very seriously to these issues and assured us that he would call the Home Secretary to inquire further. The BRS party stands firmly with the unemployed youth of the state and will continue to fight until all promises made by the Congress are fulfilled," said KTR after meeting the governor.