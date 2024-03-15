BRS MLA's brother arrested for 'illegal' mining

Hyderabad: A BRS MLA's brother was arrested in connection with a case over alleged illegal mining, Sangareddy district police said on Friday.
Patancheru Constituency MLA G Mahipal Reddy's brother, G Madhusudhan Reddy, was arrested after a case was registered against him for alleged illegal and excess mining in the district by the companies owned by him, police said.
The BRS termed the arrest as a political vendetta by the ruling Congress.
Based on the complaint by Tahsildar, a case was registered and Madhusudhan Reddy was taken into custody, a police official said.
Further investigation is on.
(Published 15 March 2024, 09:30 IST)