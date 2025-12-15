Menu
Chandrashekar Rao to launch mass movements on river water allocation and irrigation issues

The BRS chief has convened a crucial meeting of party’s legislature wing and state executive on December 19 at Telangana Bhavan to chalk out an agitation strategy.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 12:09 IST
Published 15 December 2025, 12:09 IST
