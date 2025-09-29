Chhota Bheem comes to life as themed cafe debuts in Hyderabad, kids’ experience goes live

<p>Hyderabad: Children will soon be able to step into the world of their beloved homegrown comic character Chhota Bheem, as Green Gold Animation, creator of the iconic character, on Monday in Hyderabad announced a strategic partnership with EBG Group to launch India’s first-ever Chhota Bheem Themed Cafe.</p><p>Hyderabad, home to Green Gold Animation’s headquarters, has been chosen as the launchpad for the venture. The first two outlets will open in Hitech City by December 2025, leveraging the city’s strong urban base and cultural connect. From here, the concept will expand across India before foraying into global markets.</p><p>The cafe will operate in two formats: a compact express model (25 x 40 ft) and a larger full-scale format (50 x 40 ft). Initially, it will follow a Company-Owned, Company-Operated (COCO) model, with franchise partners investing while EBG Group oversees operations, branding, and training to ensure a consistent, high-quality consumer experience.</p><p>“As part of our expansion, we plan to open 300 cafes across India, beginning with 50 outlets in 2026. This initiative will also create more than 250 direct and indirect jobs, from chefs and service staff to merchandising executives and supply-chain support,” said Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO of Green Gold Animation.</p><p>Envisioned as a child-centric destination at every step, the cafe will blend storytelling, food, and play. Featuring Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Mighty Raju and other beloved characters, the space will come alive with interactive play zones, storytelling corners, licensed merchandise, and engaging activities. With a vibrant, kid-friendly design and a safe, healthy environment, the cafe will be a reliable space for families seeking both fun and value.</p><p>“Over the last 17 years, Chhota Bheem has grown from just an animated character to a cultural phenomenon loved by millions of families in India and abroad. Through this partnership with EBG Group, we are bringing the universe into a unique real-world experience, where families can bond, play, and create lasting memories,” added Rajiv.</p><p>Dr Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of EBG Group, said their vision aligns with creating experiences that deeply resonate with consumers. Green Gold Animation brings unmatched expertise in character ecosystems, storytelling, and licensed merchandise, while EBG Group contributes strengths in food & beverages, franchise networks, and retail operations. Together, our goal is to build scalable, responsible brands with meaningful consumer connections.</p>