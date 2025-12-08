<p>Meerkhanpet: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said his government is drawing inspiration from the rapid growth of Guangdong province in China and aims to emulate its development model in Telangana.</p><p>Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit in Meerkhanpet, about 50 km from Hyderabad, Reddy said that the event touted as the launch of Bharat Future City marks the beginning of a new economic journey for the state.</p><p>Highlighting Guangdong’s transformation into China’s most prosperous province, he noted that the region has consistently achieved China's highest investment and growth rates over the past two decades. “Our goal is to replicate that success story here in Telangana,” he said.</p>.Telangana government to name road after US president Donald Trump.<p>Reddy added that the state’s development vision draws from multiple global inspirations. “We have learned from the models of China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Singapore, and now we are ready to compete with them,” he said.</p><p>Outlining an ambitious roadmap, the Chief Minister said Telangana aims to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.</p><p>Guangdong bordering Hong Kong and Macau is China’s leading provincial economy and a global manufacturing powerhouse. Its capital, Guangzhou, anchors the Pearl River Delta, a major hub for electronics, automobiles, robotics, new energy technologies, and tech giants such as Huawei, Tencent, and DJI. In 2024, Guangdong’s GDP surpassed $1.95 trillion, equivalent to the economy of many large nations.</p><p>Reddy recalled Telangana’s decade-long journey since its formation in 2014. “Our people fought for decades for a separate Telangana. Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, our dream became a reality. Now, 10 years later, we are striving to become India’s most developed state, and one of the best in the world,” he said.</p><p>He explained that Telangana Rising 2047, the state’s long-term vision, was formulated after consultations with experts. “We asked what we could achieve by 2047, when India marks 100 years of Independence. That is how the Telangana Rising 2047 dream was born,” he said.</p><p>Industries and Commerce Minister D Sridhar Babu said Telangana is “not waiting for the future but actively building it.” He emphasised that every major policy initiative is aligned with the long-term aspirations of future generations.</p><p>Invoking the symbolism of the Phoenix, Sridhar Babu said the Telangana Rising vision seeks to position the state as a global hub for innovation, sustainability, human capital, and investment. “At a time of global economic shifts, rapid technological change, and climate uncertainty, Telangana is determined to turn challenges into opportunities,” he said.</p><p>He added that Telangana, despite its modest size and population, contributes nearly 5 per cent to India’s GDP, underscoring its outsized economic role. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew 10.1 per cent in 2024–25, surpassing the national average of 9.9 per cent. The per capita income reached Rs 3.79 lakh, about 1.8 times the national average.</p><p>Sridhar Babu also unveiled a series of upcoming initiatives designed to drive the state’s next phase of growth. These include the Bharat Future City, Telangana AI Innovation Hub, AI-based Data Exchange Platform (TGDeX), AI University, Skill University, Advanced ITIs, AI-integrated academic curricula, Young India International Schools, OneBio Life Sciences Hub, and a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Technology.</p>