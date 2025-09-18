<p>Hyderabad: Ruling Congress MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs two crore to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for pro-farmer initiatives in his assembly constituency.</p>.<p>Laxma Reddy, MLA from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district, urged the Chief Minister to utilise the donation to provide one free bag of urea to one lakh farmers.</p>.Crop loss due to rains: Compensation for farmers after joint survey, says CM Siddaramaiah.<p>The MLA had planned a reception at Miryalguda for his son's marriage, but instead decided to donate the money to support the farmers, an official release said here.</p>.<p>Laxma Reddy was accompanied by his son and daughter-in-law, and other family members during the meeting.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">Revanth Reddy</a> praised the family members for their generous donation. </p>