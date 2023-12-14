Congress's Prasad Kumar to be first Dalit Speaker of Telangana: A look at his net worth, assets, criminal cases

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress legislator Gaddam Prasad Kumar was unanimously elected as the third Speaker of the Telangana Assembly on Thursday. Prasad Kumar is the first Dalit Speaker of the state. The election saw support from all parties in the assembly, including BRS, AIMIM, and CPI, except BJP.

Prasad Kumar, MLA from Vikarabad (SC) seat, had earlier served as a minister during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Financial profile

Prasad has declared assets amounting to Rs 3,11,36,497, which includes Rs 92.7 lakh in movable assets and Rs 2.18 crore in immovable assets. Additionally, he has liabilities of Rs 9,83,500.

Criminal cases

Prasad's legal history includes one FIR filed under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges are related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants.

Sources of income

In his affidavit, Prasad Kumar has declared a total income of Rs 15.1 lakh, listing his profession as a farmer. The sources of income include agriculture, pension, and rents. He owns both agricultural and non-agricultural plots, as well as several commercial and residential buildings.

The Congress won 64 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections, and its pre-poll ally CPI secured 1 seat. BRS bagged 39 seats, while its "friendly party" AIMIM was victorious in seven seats. The BJP secured eight seats.

(With inputs from MyNeta and PTI)