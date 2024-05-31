Home
LIVE
Lok Sabha Election Updates: BJP, Congress spar as Modi's Kanyakumari meditation trip kicks up row

Track latest political updates on Lok Sabha elections, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 02:55 IST
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 02:55 IST

Highlights
01:4731 May 2024

01:4731 May 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for 7th & final phase ends

The 75-day campaigning for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections – the longest in Indian election history after the 1951-52 polls – ended on a combative note on Thursday

Read more

The Congress controlled the narrative during the Lok Sabha polls and placed a new vision for the country before the people, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government. (PTI)

Published 31 May 2024, 02:55 IST
BJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiKanyakumariLok Sabha Elections 2024

