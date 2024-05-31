Lok Sabha Election Updates: BJP, Congress spar as Modi's Kanyakumari meditation trip kicks up row
Track latest political updates on Lok Sabha elections, only with DH!
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 02:55 IST
Highlights
01:4731 May 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for 7th & final phase ends
01:4731 May 2024
BJP MP reacts to Congress criticism over PM's Kanyakumari trip for meditation
01:4731 May 2024
Congress placed new vision for country before people, says Rahul in video message
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for 7th & final phase ends
The 75-day campaigning for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections – the longest in Indian election history after the 1951-52 polls – ended on a combative note on Thursday
BJP MP reacts to Congress criticism over PM's Kanyakumari trip for meditation
Congress placed new vision for country before people, says Rahul in video message
The Congress controlled the narrative during the Lok Sabha polls and placed a new vision for the country before the people, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government. (PTI)
Published 31 May 2024, 02:55 IST