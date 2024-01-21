Eknath Shinde of Telangana: K T Rama Rao attacks CM Revanth Reddy

KTR stated that people should not pay the current bills until free electricity was provided under the Gruha Jyothi scheme as promised by Revanth Reddy during the election campaign. He recalled the words of Revanth Reddy who said Sonia Gandhi would pay the current bills after Congress came to power. If officials ask for payment of current bills, show them Revnath Reddy’s video, he said. He further asked people to send their current bills to Sonia Gandhi’s house at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.



KTR stated that Congress as promised should provide free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Hyderabad. He demanded the party introduce this scheme with immediate effect and should be made applicable to the tenants who stay in rented houses.



KTR demanded the Congress government to immediately start disbursal of Rs. 2500 to every woman in the state under the Maha Lakshmi scheme. The BRS Party will not spare the Congress Government if they try to escape by not fulfilling the promises.





KTR clarified that BJP and BRS will not have any kind of alliance now or in the future.





Attacking Union Minister Kishan Reddy, KTR asked what Mr. Reddy did for Telangana in his position. He added that While KCR constructed the Kaleshwaram project, Kishan Reddy inaugurated lifts at Seethaphal Mandi railway station