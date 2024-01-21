Eknath Shinde of Telangana: K T Rama Rao attacks CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday created a flutter by calling Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy 'Telangana's Eknath Shinde'.
While addressing the party workers and leaders of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliament constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, KTR said that Congress and BJP will come together after the Parliament election and Revanth Reddy will become Eknath Shinde of Telangana. Revanth Reddy has become a mini-Modi in Telangana with BJP blood running in him, he said.
While Rahul Gandhi spoke against Adani, Revanth Reddy was striking business with him, KTR said.
"Previously Revanth Reddy attacked Adani but now he is shaking hands with Adani at WEF in Switzerland. Revanth Reddy earlier said Adani and Pradhani were double engines and now it has become a triple engine," he said.
Slamming Revanth Reddy's statements, KTR asked him to concentrate on delivering the promises within the 100 days as promised and later he could think about burying the BRS party 100 meters in the ground.
"Why will you bury the BRS party? Is it for achieving Telangana, for developing Telangana, or for questioning the false promises of the Congress Party?" KTR said. BRS party has seen thousands of arrogant leaders like Revanth Reddy in its journey. The Party has stood strong for over two decades and has shown such leaders their place, he said.
KTR stated that people should not pay the current bills until free electricity was provided under the Gruha Jyothi scheme as promised by Revanth Reddy during the election campaign. He recalled the words of Revanth Reddy who said Sonia Gandhi would pay the current bills after Congress came to power. If officials ask for payment of current bills, show them Revnath Reddy’s video, he said. He further asked people to send their current bills to Sonia Gandhi’s house at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.
KTR stated that Congress as promised should provide free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Hyderabad. He demanded the party introduce this scheme with immediate effect and should be made applicable to the tenants who stay in rented houses.
KTR demanded the Congress government to immediately start disbursal of Rs. 2500 to every woman in the state under the Maha Lakshmi scheme. The BRS Party will not spare the Congress Government if they try to escape by not fulfilling the promises.
KTR clarified that BJP and BRS will not have any kind of alliance now or in the future.
Attacking Union Minister Kishan Reddy, KTR asked what Mr. Reddy did for Telangana in his position. He added that While KCR constructed the Kaleshwaram project, Kishan Reddy inaugurated lifts at Seethaphal Mandi railway station