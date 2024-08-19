Facing existential threat, BRS to study other regional parties for lessons in resilience

When in opposition, how these parties could keep their flock together is also one of the aspects that the BRS teams will study. Former MLA Balka Suman's team has already visited Tamil Nadu and met with DMK leaders. The BRS team, which termed it a preliminary study visit, said they tried to understand the DMK's structure at all levels, from state to district to block.

In the Lok Sabha polls, BRS had seen a drastic decline in its vote share, and the Pink Party could not even win one single seat. Meanwhile, both Congress and BJP improved their respective performances and won eight seats each out of the total of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Compared to the 2019 polls, BRS saw a 24.48 per cent drop in its vote share. In the 2019 polls, BRS won nine seats and received 41.71 per cent of the total votes cast. In the 2024 elections, BRS only managed to secure 16.68 per cent of the votes. Eight constituencies saw BRS candidates lose deposits, while 14 out of the total 17 Lok Sabha segments saw them drop to third place.

At the same time, the BJP improved its vote share by 15.43 per cent, from 19.65 percent (winning four seats) in 2019 to 35.08 percent in the 2024 polls.

The Congress also improved its vote share by 10.31 per cent this time around. In the 2019 polls, the grand old party won three seats and got 29.79 per cent of the vote. Congress won five seats in the 2024 elections and polled around 40.10 per cent of the votes.

Many believe that during his time in power, BRS patriarch K Chandrashekar Rao neglected party structure, and with the departure of MLAs, a leadership void is emerging in certain areas.