Four Telangana medical students suspended for ragging 5 from Kerala

<p>Hyderabad: Four students of Government Medical College in Nalgonda district, Telangana were suspended for allegedly ragging their juniors, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident happened in the boys hostel on November 11 where five students from Kerala were "ragged physically" by seniors, after which the juniors lodged a complaint with college authorities the next day.</p>.FIR against 15 seniors after death of MBBS student due to ragging in Gujarat.<p>A preliminary enquiy was conducted and after a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the four senior students were suspended for a period ranging from one to six months, the officials said.</p>.<p>All appropriate measures have been taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Anti-ragging awareness meetings are proposed in association with the Police Department for the students, the college principal said. </p>