<p>Hyderabad: Five members of a family from Kalaburagi district of neighbouring Karnataka were found dead at their residence here on Thursday and are suspected to have died in a suicide pact, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased are: 60-year-old man, his 55-year-old wife, son-in-law, daughter and two-year-old granddaughter, they said.</p>.<p>Neighbours alerted the police about the incident on Thursday morning, and a team from Miyapur police station reached the spot.</p>.<p>They are suspected to have taken some poisonous substance and died by suicide, a senior police official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Based on preliminary investigation, the official said it seems the man had taken loans and was facing financial problems.</p>.<p>The family had shifted to Hyderabad in 2019 and was residing in the Maqtha area for the last two years in a rented house.</p>.<p>Further details are being verified. The bodies were shifted to a hospital. </p>