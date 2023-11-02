I-T dept conducts searches at Telangana Congress candidate Laxma Reddy’s residence

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department officials are carrying out searches at the residence of Congress leader K Laxma Reddy here on Thursday, sources said.
Reddy is the Congress candidate for the Maheshwaram assembly segment for the November 30 assembly polls.
According to reports, the Income Tax Department along with Election Commission officials are conducting the searches.
It is not yet known the reason behind the searches.
The officials are also conducting raids on the premises of Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy since morning in the city, according to media reports.