UWW suspends Bajrang; SAI approves his training stint abroad but wrestler cancels trip

Bajrang's initial proposal was for a 35-day training trip from April 24 but, as per the minutes of MOC meeting, due to 'conflicting travel dates due to his whereabouts failure, he chose to defer the travel plans from 24th April, 2024 to 28th May, 2024.'

The proposal also included travel plans of his strength and conditioning coach Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan and his sparring partner Jitender.