Idol in Hyderabad temple 'vandalised', Union Minister Kishan Reddy demands probe

<p>Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Secunderabad here on Monday after an idol was found damaged at a temple and a large number of people gathered near the premises of the place of worship demanding stern action against the perpetrators.</p>.<p>The idol at the Muthyalamma temple was allegedly vandalised and one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident, a senior police official told <em>PTI</em> adding further investigation was on.</p>.<p>Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited the Mutyalamma temple and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.</p>.<p>"I demand a thorough inquiry into it and punish those who damaged the idol. It is the state government's responsibility to provide security to Hindu temples," Kishan Reddy demanded.</p>.<p>A large number of police personnel were deployed near the temple. </p>