Idol in Hyderabad temple 'vandalised', Union Minister Kishan Reddy demands probe

The idol at the Muthyalamma temple was allegedly vandalised and one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident, a senior police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 08:14 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 08:14 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaG Kishan Reddy

