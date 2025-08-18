Menu
18% slab to contribute lion's share of GST revenue after proposed changes

The 5 per cent slab contributes around 7 per cent to total GST revenues, while the 18 per cent slab accounts for a dominant 65 per cent.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 10:26 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 10:26 IST
