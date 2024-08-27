Idol vandalised in Hyderabad's Sri Bhulaxmi Mata temple; protest erupts

A large number of people protested in Hyderabad after an idol was vandalised in Sri Bhulaxmi Mata temple under Santosh Nagar PS limits. Police have started investigating the incident.

DCP South East Kanti Lal Patil said that the incident took place yesterday around midnight.

"Two people have been taken into custody after they were tracked using CCTV footage. We will take action against all those who are found responsible. Till now, there is no political angle in this case," he said in an interview with ANI.