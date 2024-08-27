Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Idol vandalised in Hyderabad's Sri Bhulaxmi Mata temple; protest erupts

'Two people have been taken into custody after they were tracked using CCTV footage,' the officials said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 06:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A large number of people protested in Hyderabad after an idol was vandalised in Sri Bhulaxmi Mata temple under Santosh Nagar PS limits. Police have started investigating the incident.

DCP South East Kanti Lal Patil said that the incident took place yesterday around midnight.

"Two people have been taken into custody after they were tracked using CCTV footage. We will take action against all those who are found responsible. Till now, there is no political angle in this case," he said in an interview with ANI.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2024, 06:30 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT