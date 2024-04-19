JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

IMD predicts heat wave in parts of Telangana, Health department issues advisory

After the IMD issued a yellow heat wave alert, the Telangana health department today put out an advisory asking the public to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 03:00 pm.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 13:51 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a weather bulletin predicting heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of 20 districts in Telangana, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in some other places on Saturday.

After the IMD issued a yellow heat wave alert, the Telangana health department today put out an advisory asking the public to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 03:00 pm.

The department also advised people to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar as they lead to loss of fluids in the body and may cause stomach cramps.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 April 2024, 13:51 IST)
India NewsHyderabadIMDheatwaveTelanganaIndian Meteorological Department

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT