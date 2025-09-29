India launches first indigenous vaccine against cattle disease IBR

<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) on Monday launched India’s very first indigenously developed gE-deleted DIVA (Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals) marker vaccine against Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) at Anand in Gujarat.</p><p>IBR is an endemic cattle disease in India, caused by the Bovine Herpes Virus (BHV-1). It is transmitted through the aerosol route and also through semen from bulls to milch animals, severely affecting the reproductive system. Infertility, abortions and a decline in milk productivity are among its major impacts. In India, IBR incidence is estimated at more than 32%, with losses in productivity pegged at nearly Rs 18,000 crore annually.</p><p>Until now, no vaccine or specific treatment for IBR was available in the country. Preventive measures were limited to systematic vaccination and strong biosecurity practices. The newly developed vaccine is therefore expected to benefit millions of livestock and farmers by providing a reliable shield against the disease.</p>.Bengaluru's Nimhans launches Ayush Maan integrative medicine programme .<p>The launch of Raksha-IBR™, India’s first IBR vaccine, took place on September 27, 2025, during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The vaccine was unveiled by Narendra Pal Gangwar, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, in the presence of NDDB Chairman Dr Meenesh C Shah, Indian Immunologicals MD Dr K Anand Kumar, and several leading personalities from the dairy sector.</p><p>“We have come a long way in dairying, and India today stands as the world’s largest producer of milk. But sustaining this growth requires improving productivity across all areas. The use of quality semen from bulls with superior genetics is a vital step, yet all these efforts risk being undone if animals contract IBR. Keeping this in view, our scientists, in partnership with NDDB, have worked for years to develop India’s first vaccine for IBR,” said Dr K Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals Ltd.</p>