Jubilee Hills bypoll: K T Rama Rao accuses Telangana Congress of voter fraud

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharat-rashtra-samithi">Bharat Rashtra Samithi</a> (BRS) working president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-t-rama-rao">K T Rama Rao</a> has alleged a massive voter fraud in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency where byelection will be held on November 11. He, along with senior party leaders, submitted a detailed representation to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana on Monday, highlighting large-scale irregularities, duplicate entries, and fake voters in the constituency.<br></p><p>Speaking to reporters after the submission, Rao alleged that the Congress was resorting to every possible misuse of power and manipulation to win the Jubilee Hills seat. “The Congress is using all means — persuasion, division, and coercion — to influence the outcome. Ministers from across the State have descended on Jubilee Hills to misuse official machinery and government resources,” he said.<br><br>He pointed out the "hypocrisy" of the ruling party, saying, “When even their own MLAs are writing to World Bank and newspapers saying the government has no funds, the Congress government is suddenly pouring in massive funds at Jubilee Hills, deceiving the public once again for electoral gain.”</p>.Battle lines drawn for high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll in Hyderabad.<p>He alleged that at least 20,000 duplicate and fake voters have been identified by the BRS in the Jubilee Hills constituency so far.<br><br>In about 400 polling booths, nearly 50 fake votes have been registered per booth. “In many cases, a single person has two or three voter ID cards. In some instances, the same name appears multiple times with minor spelling changes,” he said. “In several houses, we found 150–200 voters registered at a single address. In one instance, a small house had over 100 votes,” Rao added.<br><br>He alleged that the Congress, in collusion with lower-level officials, deliberately added thousands of fake voters. “Around 15,000 voters were registered without valid addresses. In one case, the house owner himself said that none of the 23 registered voters in his house actually live there,” he said.</p>.Bharat Rashtra Samithi names Maganti Sunitha for Jubilee Hills bypoll.<p>Rao accused the Congress of trying to win Jubilee Hills through "vote theft" and said party leader Rahul Gandhi’s national-level "vote theft" charge was reflecting locally.</p><p>He demanded the election authorities to conduct a full-scale investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Jubilee Hills voter list and take strict action against officials who allegedly colluded in adding fake voters.<br><br>He also demanded the transfer of all "compromised" field officers immediately to ensure a free and fair election.</p><p>He said that despite the deletion of about 12,000 invalid voters, another 7,000 new fake voters were added, making it a total manipulation of nearly 19,000 voters.<br><br>“The Congress’ attempt to win the Jubilee Hills seat through fraud will be exposed before the people. The BRS will take this issue to every doorstep and ensure justice,” he added.</p>