KCR kickstarts campaign for Lok Sabha polls, hits out at Cong, BJP

In an apparent reference to his efforts to expand the footprint of BRS beyond Telangana when the party was in power, he said, "You have stopped me recently (in the assembly polls). Had I won here, I would have raised awareness in the entire country (on BRS and good governance). We took a small beating. But, no problem." Referring to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent comments that the people of Mahabubnagar 'would be like fire and human bombs' if there is any attempt to dislodge his democratically-elected government, Rao asked whether it is the 'language to be used by a chief minister'.