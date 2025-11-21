Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Law will take its course in Formula E race case: KT Rama Rao

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given nod to the state government for the prosecution of Rama Rao in the Formula E race case, official sources said on Thursday.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 09:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKT Rama RaoFormula E

Follow us on :

Follow Us