<p>Following are the victims of violence from the minority Hindu community in recent weeks, as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> witnessed a fresh wave of unrest after the killing of radical youth leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hadi">Sharif Osman Hadi</a> in early December.</p>.<p>The 25-year-old garment factory worker was lynched to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh city on December 18. His body was then set on fire.</p><p>At least 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Das.</p>.<p>He was lynched over alleged extortion in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila on December 24.</p><p>The deceased, who had allegedly formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other criminal activities, was beaten up by locals when he, along with his group members, tried to extort money from a resident's house.</p><p>According to the police, Mondal had at least two cases filed against him, including a murder case.</p>.<p>The 50-year-old Hindu businessman was brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire by miscreants while returning home after closing his shop on the night of December 31.</p><p>Das, who had a medicine shop and mobile banking business, died at a hospital three days later on January 3.</p>.<p>The 38-year-old ice-making factory owner, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper called 'Dainik BD Khabar' published from Narail, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified assailants on January 5 in Jessore district in southern Bangladesh.</p><p>Police said Bairagi "appeared to be a victim of an internal feud" of the banned Purbo Banglar Communist Party, describing him as an "active member" of the group.</p><p>There are four cases registered against the deceased in two police stations, they said. However, details of these cases were not known.</p>.<p>The 40-year-old grocery shop owner was murdered by unidentified attackers who struck him with a sharp weapon on the night of January 5 at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila.</p>.<p>According to a spokesman of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, seven persons from the Hindu community have died since December. The council, however, did not provide the details of two victims.</p><p>The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August, 2024.</p><p>As of the 2022 census, approximately 13.13 million Hindus reside in Bangladesh, constituting about 7.95 per cent of the total population.</p>