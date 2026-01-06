<p>New Delhi: Institutional investments in Indian real estate rose 29 per cent to a record Rs 76,381 crore ($8.47 billion) last year, despite a 16 per cent drop in foreign fund inflow due to global uncertainties, according to Colliers India.</p>.<p>Real estate consultant Colliers India on Tuesday released the data of institutional investments in Indian real estate, showing that the inflow touched an all-time high of Rs 76,379 crore ($8.47 billion) in 2025 as against Rs 59,145 crore ($6.56 billion) in the preceding year.</p>.<p>As per the data, domestic investments more than doubled to Rs 43,467 crore ($4.82 billion) last year from Rs 20,200 crore ($2.24 billion) during 2024.</p>.<p>However, foreign investments dipped 16 per cent to Rs 32,907 crore ($3.65 billion) from Rs 3,8,956 crore ($4.32 billion).</p>.Foreign Direct Investments rise 18% to $35.18 billion in April-September; inflows from US double.<p>The institutional ﬂow of funds includes investments by family oﬃces, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs, listed REITs, and sovereign wealth funds, Colliers said, adding that the data has been compiled as per available information in the public domain.</p>.<p>"During the year, office assets continued to attract bulk of the investments, accounting for 54 per cent of the annual inflows, followed by residential and industrial & warehousing assets," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Colliers India.</p>.<p>Looking ahead, he said the institutional investments are expected to strengthen further, supported by expanding domestic capital, improving global risk appetite, and India's strong economic fundamentals.</p>.<p>Among different assets, India's office market witnessed a 94 per cent increase in the institutional investments to Rs 40,852 crore ($4.53 billion) last year from Rs 21,013 crore ($2.33 billion) in the 2024.</p>