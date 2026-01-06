Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

SIR 2.0 | TMC MP Derek O’Brien moves Supreme Court over deletion of 58 lakh voter names in West Bengal

The plea contended that the poll body has acted outside the law and followed arbitrary procedures during the SIR exercise.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtTMCDerek O'Brienspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us