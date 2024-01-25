Mallikarjun Kharge to attend booth-level party workers meeting today

Hyderabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend a meeting of booth-level party workers in Telangana on Thursday, the party said.
Kharge will give guidance to the booth convenors, who played a key role in the party's success in recent Assembly polls, on gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress said.
Telangana Chief Minister and state Congress President A Revanth Reddy earlier held a review meeting with party leaders and called upon the workers to turn up in large numbers.
Ministers and senior leaders will participate in the meeting.