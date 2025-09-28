Man beaten to death in Telangana over Instagram post

<p>Karimnagar: A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Jagtial district after posting a message on Instagram about a woman from his village, police said.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Edurugatla Satish, a driver from Rechapalli village in Sarangapur mandal, had earlier been in a relationship with the woman, police said.</p>.21-year-old beaten to death in Maharashtra's Jalgaon over café chat with girl from other community ; 4 held.<p>According to police, the woman recently informed Satish that she no longer wished to continue the relationship, as her family was searching for a groom.</p>.<p>Upset over this development, Satish reportedly posted a message on Instagram declaring his love for her and warning that no one should marry her.</p>.<p>The post allegedly angered the woman’s family members, who confronted Satish at his residence at around 7 pm on Saturday. “In the ensuing altercation, they attacked him with sticks, leading to his death on the spot,” a police official said.</p>.<p>Jagtial rural police inspector said, “A case of murder has been registered against three accused—Nathari Vinanji, Shantha Vinanji and Jala.” The body has been shifted for post-mortem, and efforts are on to apprehend the accused, the police added. PTI COR SSK</p>