Man held for desecration of idol at temple in Telangana

<p>Hyderabad: A man was taken into custody for allegedly desecrating an idol at a temple in Shamshabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident happened in Jukal village on Saturday night. Apart from desecrating the idol, he took out the ornaments and put it aside, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>Local people gathered and held a protest demanding action against the man responsible for the incident. He was later arrested. A case was registered and further investigation is on, the official said.</p>.<p>Navagraha idols in a temple at Shamshabad were found damaged on November 5, leading to the detention of a person, police earlier said.</p>.<p>Also, an idol was desecrated at the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad on the night of October 13-14, sparking protests from local residents and Hindu organisations. A 30-year-old man from Maharashtra, allegedly involved in similar acts in Mumbai, was arrested in connection with this incident. </p>