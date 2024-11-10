Home
Man held for desecration of idol at temple in Telangana

The incident happened in Jukal village on Saturday night. Apart from desecrating the idol, he took out the ornaments and put it aside, a senior police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 12:47 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 12:47 IST
